Miki Boni: From Canvas To Paperback

Miki Boni: moving from canvas to paperback with new book

Art is definitely a large part of Chattanooga’s identity. Not only are there several museums in the Chattanooga area, including the famous Hunter Museum, but those that are exploring Chattanooga will also find art in various places around the city whether it be a random sculpture in the art district or graffiti on a brick wall on North Shore.

Needless to say, a city filled with art is also filled with artists. One of these artists, Miki Boni, has blossomed since her move to Chattanooga in 2007.

A native of New York, Boni began her career in art by drawing street portraits in Manhattan’s East Village. Since then, she has been included in the permanent collection in Mexico’s Museo de Arte Contemporaneo, elected into Washinton DC’s National League of American Pen Women for visual arts, and founded The Village of the Arts in Bradenton, Florida.

Now, Boni’s work as an artist continues to grow. She has published her first book, Figments: Visual Magic & Tiny Tales, a book that Boni herself claims is full of “mystery, mischievous wit, and occasional absurdities.”

Boni also states that the book appeals to a wide audience: “The young will enjoy the fairy tales, and adult readers will recognize the metaphors.” Pick up Boni’s great book of stories and paintings on Amazon today.