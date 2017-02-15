Mr. Pim Passes By Covenant College this weekend

The changing of traditional norms can often cause discomfort, anger, and jealousy. Mr. Pim is a peculiar man that shares no common beliefs on love, art, and marriage.

Although this theatre production is not generally considered serious, the underlying message certainly is. Julie Pretorius, a Covenant College junior who plays the practical Olivia, stated that the show’s main theme is a battle between the heart and the law.

The jovial free flowing traveler, Mr. Pim, drops by the Marden House and impacts the many people he comes across. This weekend the Covenant College Theatre Department will be putting on a performance that depicts the events surrounding Mr. Pim and the Marden household.

Starting at 8 p.m. in the Sanderson Hall Auditorium on the Covenant College campus, A.A. Milne lovers and theatre enthusiasts will be able to witness a college theatre department that is known for putting on good productions.

Professor Camille Hallstrom will direct Covenant College’s production of Mr. Pim Passes By, a play that was originally performed in 1920. Other cast members include freshman Will Payne in the role of Mr. Pim, junior Andrew Lupinek will be playing George Marden, and junior Bethany Hicks will be playing the role of Lady Marden.

Mr. Pim Passes By

Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m.

Covenant College Sanderson Auditorium

14049 Scenic Highway, Lookout Mountain

(706) 419-1051

boxoffice@covenant.edu