Frequency Arts is not your average art gallery

Staying true to their title, Frequency Arts is a new local art gallery debuting their first exhibit this Friday and following that with new artist exhibitions every subsequent Friday. Showcasing artists from all age groups and walks of life, the gallery strives to pull art from any and every genre, giving artists a chance to have a solo exhibition with live music at every opening.

Founded by local artists Tony Mraz and Keith Nolan, they also share studio residency with painter and draftsman Skip Cisto and photographer Tori Fyfe. From sound design to the physical medium, their work as artists stretches across multiple genre conventions and is quite versatile.

On Friday, Mraz will be debuting a few of his paintings and a colossal new sculpture for the grand opening. Raised by artists, he has been prolifically producing art most of his life, ranging from painting, sculpting, writing, and music.

Local musicians Jesse Jungkurth and Thirstain Daniels & The Louisiana Purchase have been booked to join Tony’s debut exhibition. Playing new and exciting rock music, their presence will only add to the already vibrant gallery atmosphere.

But don’t expect it to be your average wine and cheese gallery opening. The studio, located off of E. Main Street, is small and intimate enough to provide a house party vibe, and the grand opening is expected to be exactly such.

Frequency Arts Grand Opening

Friday, 9 p.m.

Frequency Arts

1804 E. Main St

(423) 260-8387

facebook.com/frequencyarts