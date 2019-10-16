Only The Funniest Will Survive

This Saturday, come out and witness a never-before-seen event that pits comedian against comedian. If you’re a fan of Survivor and love comedy, then make sure to clear your schedule for Comedy Island.

The event is a survivor-themed game show where comedians duke it out for show time. The comics will undergo various tests and competitions that will test their skills in humor and hilarity. The trials will evaluate each participant’s strength in roast jokes, impressions, one-liners, puns, and more.

The current contestants include Gabbie Watts, Jimmy Callaway, Mark Kendall, Ryan Darling, Kandyce August, DJ Lewis, Paige Polesnak, and Art Sturtevant. The hosts for this event are Greg Behrens and Aaron Chasteen, with Spencer Ruizzo as DJ Caliendo.

Comedy Island is just one of many events that are a part of this week’s Look Out Comedy Festival. The show will be held at the Palace Theater from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and everyone is welcome. Tickets are $10 and can be bought through Facebook. For more information, call the Palace Theater at (423) 803-6578.

Who will outwit, outplay, and outlast the competition to become champion? Come see Comedy Island and find out!