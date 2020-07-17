Open Call For Artists For EPB 10th Street Mural

EPB and our partners invite local artists to submit bids for a new community mural project along 10th Street. The central theme for the mural is “The Soul of MLK – How artists visualize the heartbeat and soul of MLK in arts, music and culture” to highlight the history, heritage and significance of Downtown Chattanooga’s Martin Luther King Boulevard area. The open call begins Friday, July 17 and ends Friday, July 31 at 4:00 p.m.

“Artists will have the opportunity to submit their designs that visualize the heart and soul of this thriving neighborhood,” said Elizabeth Hammitt, EPB’s Director of Community and Environmental Stewardship. “This is an opportunity to make your mark on our city that will be enjoyed by locals, visitors and future generations.”

The murals will be painted on nine panels along the EPB substation fence on 10th street. Each panel measures 17 by 12 feet. Artists must live or work in the EPB service territory.

“We’re asking artists to submit no fewer than five images, specifically including samples such as painting, drawing, printmaking, or graffiti art,” said James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild. “Artists will also be asked to write a vision statement of their concept that aligns with the theme.”

“In alignment with the historical significance of the MLK district, we are seeking to facilitate the voices of artists of color,” said Vickye Bone, Vice President of Programs with the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga. “We are committed to supporting work that reflects the diversity of race, sex, age, sexual orientation, physical and mental abilities and socioeconomic backgrounds.”

The project committee will choose nine murals in total. Members of the committee represent EPB and other project partners: ArtsBuild, Association of Visual Arts, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, City of Chattanooga’s Public Art Chattanooga, Chattanooga Community Kitchen, RISE Chattanooga, River City Company, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and University of Tennessee – Chattanooga.

Artists will be notified of their selection and will receive support from ArtsBuild if needed. They will also be awarded a supply budget as well as a service fee for their work. For more information about the Call for Submissions that details the proposal and compensation specifics, contact EPB’s Ketha Richardson at richardsonkk@epb.net.

There will be a virtual project information meeting on Thursday, July 23 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Contact richardsonkk@epb.net for more information. Meeting attendance is optional, but artists can learn more about the project and ask any questions in this public forum.

EPB looks forward to partnering with Chattanooga’s diverse creative community to help beautify our Scenic City even more.