Painting without numbers with Karen Reader

I’ve always wanted to learn how to paint. The idea of taking an easel to a beautiful landscape, or simply setting up next to the flowers in my garden, has enticed me.

Alas, I’ve never taken the time to see if I have a talent for it, or cultivate it at all if there is even a wisp of artistry in me.

If you’re like me and have considered trying such arts, but never taken the leap, look to Art Creations (Commons Boulevard location, near Hamilton Place) for a helping hand and a fun learning setting to begin as they’ll kick off the first night of a six-week acrylic painting class this Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hosted by Karen Reader, you can finally take the first step into acrylic painting as this beginner class will teach you with step by step instruction and assistance how to mix all the colors you’ll need from primary colors.

Beyond simply mixing, you’ll learn about color values, light and composition, as well as different brushes and techniques to achieve your desired effect.

Walk away from the class with a newfound sense of artsy purpose and an 11 by 14 inch canvas painting of a seascape you’ll paint from photo reference.