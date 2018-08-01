Pandas and fennecs and lizards, oh my!

Picture the artist in the wild: eyes wild on the prowl for inspiration, waiting for the light to filter through the leaves just right as they mix the perfect green for their surroundings.

Now picture the artist in their natural habitat, the Chattanooga WorkSpace, creating companion pieces for the real animals from the Chattanooga Zoo (think red pandas, fennec foxes, iguanas, marmosets).

Add to equation real animal ambassadors from the zoo, catering from Milk n Honey and Dish T’pass, and live music from Rick Rushing III and you’ve got Chattanooga WorkSpace’s second annual Artists In the Wild.

This zoo-themed open studio night features twnty Chattanooga WorkSpace artists opening their creative spaces to the public as they select an animal from the Chattanooga zoo and craft an art piece inspired by that animal to be sold in a silent auction.

Best of all, fifty percent of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Chattanooga Zoo. Each floor of the former nursing home will be themed differently, and guests are welcome to peruse each floor, meet artists, and enjoy the wild.

Artists in the Wild is a family friendly event, open to the entire public from ages one to 100, from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. this Friday.