Playing with fire with the Steele Artifax Art Show

There are endless possibilities on what you can with fire. From lighting a candle to eating fire, people find all sorts of things to do. It can come in handy when making a campfire or it can be used in magic or art.

The Steele Artifax Art Show will be fire…literally. Craig Steele is a graphic artist who performs with fire. Mix the two together and you get a pretty cool outcome as he spins the fire on a dragon staff.

Steele found himself interested in long exposure photos and decided to try taking them of fire. Long exposure photos are really interesting to look at because it looks as if the world is moving in slow motion, leaving behind a trail.

“I enjoy performing with fire because it allows me to connect with one of the natural elements and create unique experiences with each performance,” says Steele on his Facebook page. Every photo in his art show is taken and edited by him.

The Steele Artifax Art Show will be held at Barley Chattanooga this Friday at 6:30 p.m. If you want more information, you can contact them at (423) 682-8200 or visit their website at chattanoogabarley.com. It will be lit!

