Poetry Society of Tennessee announces 64th Annual Poetry Festival Contest

The Poetry Society of Tennessee (PST) is pleased to announce its 64th Annual Festival Contest. The contest is open both to members and non-members and features 21 categorical contests for English-language poetry. More than $1,000 in prizes will be awarded, and winning poems may be published in the society’s poetry anthology, Tennessee Voices.

PST encourages fellowship among poets and the development of creative talent throughout the state. PST chapters and members sponsored and established criteria for each of the contests. The 21 contests range from free verse to more specific forms like haiku sequences and rhyming couplets in iambic pentameter. They also range from any topic to topics like “a favorite teacher” and “small-town life”.

New for this year — a young adult contest for people aged 16-23 for poems addressing social issues facing youths in 2020. PST President and Contest Coordinator Ms. Lori Goetz notes, “This contest subject was selected in February, prior to coronavirus, protests, and other events of this year.” She adds, “We look forward to receiving some very powerful poems from young adults in this category.”

All contest entries are due August 10, 2020. Winners will be announced in October 2020. Contest rules and categorical contest details (subject, form, line limits), are available along with a downloadable brochure at poetrytennessee.org/annual-festival-and-contest.html.

For more information about the society visit poetrytennesee.org.