Poets Spring Round Table

What are you doing next Tuesday, say around six in the evening? Instead of hiding from the pollen at your house, why not hide from the pollen at Star Line Books on Market Street, in company of like-minded lovers of the spoken word?

Chattanooga poet Ray Zimmerman is Master of Ceremonies at the Poets Spring Round Table, an open poetry forum where you can bring your own work to share or perhaps read aloud a selection of Walt Whitman in honor of his bicentennial this year.

If you haven’t heard Ray read yet, seize your chance now. He’s a master of oral delivery. His sonorous tones remind the listener that poets once stood in the halls of kings, even as he addresses the beauty and weirdness of everyday life. Listen:

If it’s rattlesnakes you want, I once photographed a beauty

crawling along another mountain, up near Mentone.

Big around as my forearm, she must have been pregnant.

A Chattanooga naturalist once took a program to a church.

She delighted the audience with hawks and owls.

At the harmless blacksnake, someone shouted,

“Wait, it’s not that kind of church.”

You can’t not come hear this. Bring some poems to share.