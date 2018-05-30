Pride is in the art at AVA Gallery

The LGBTQ community is all about love even though they haven’t always been treated the same way. Recently, more than ever, the community has received more attention through protests and pride marches. It is important that everyone gets treated as equals.

The Association for Visuals Arts, AVA, is a non-profit company that is all about bringing the community and arts together in different creative ways, believing this ultimately makes people better. They have several gallery spaces for artists of all walks of life to display their works.

Pride & Protest is the next new art exhibition with AVA. They wanted to give their artists a space to show their opinions on the government and prejudices in today’s society. This art can range from fear and anger, to self-love and confidence.

People are still being discriminated against and more light needs to be shed on this situation. If the community comes together and shows support, that could make a lot of a difference.

Pride & Protest will be held at the AVA Gallery on the North Shore at 30 Frazier Ave. starting at 5:30 p.m. this Friday. For more information, AVA can be reached at (423) 265-4282 or avarts.org.