Sean Cheetham's quick hands create unbelievable portraits

Coming to town this week is artist Sean Cheetham who is famously known for his alla prima oil portraits. Alla prima (wet-on-wet) involves layers of wet paint applied to previous layers.

This technique requires a fast working hand because the work must be finished before the first layer of paint dries. He chooses to use a “mud-Palatte” as it gives him better control of the colors being used.

Sean is known for his technical skill and his ability to create harmony within his portraits, which comes from his vast understanding of drawing and his own system of mixing colors. In 2005, he was exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery in London where he was included in the prestigious BP Portrait award show.

Sean is applauded as being one of the top young figurative artists of his time. He has been featured in several publications including American Artist’s Workshop magazine. When he isn’t traveling around the world for exhibits he can be found at his home in L.A. teaching others to create grand masterpieces.

This Friday, Sean will be demonstrating his distinguished technique during a free live portrait painting at the Townsend Atelier. He will walk onlookers through the process and take questions during that time.

An Evening with the Artist: Sean Cheetham

Friday, 6 p.m.

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St.

(423) 266-2712

townsendatelier.com