Ready For A Dark Humor Comedy Show?

Warning! The following information is not for the faint of heart and could lead to death by laughing. This Thursday, Chattanooga will be subject to some hilariously dark humor, and no one is safe.

The pop-up show, Dark Humor: Revelations Dark Comedy for the Masses, will once again shock, exhilarate, and amuse. The unique show will feature a long line of comedians who will touch on any topic they fancy. There are no restrictions; nothing is taboo, and discretion is advised. So, if you’re a fan of dark comedy or gallows humor, this is the show for you.

The event will be hosted by Charles Newby and will include comedians Luke Marter, Dave Hannah, Chris Hopkins, Morgan Gray, Bryant Smith, Ian Sharp, and Donnie Marsh. There will also be a few special guests.

Think you have what it takes to survive? To find out, head down to Frequency Arts on Thursday. Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the door for $5. The event is BYOB (bring your own drinks). For more information or questions, call Frequency Arts at (423) 271-8937.