Remembering the unforgettable with "The Amish Project"

On October 2nd, 2006, a man walked into a one-room Amish schoolhouse in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and opened fire, killing five girls and himself. This tragedy and the incredible aftermath of forgiveness shown by the Amish community lead to a captivating stage play inspired by the events known as “The Amish Project”.

“The Amish Project” is a one-woman show inspired by the tragic events on that autumn day that is set for one performance only at the Chattanooga Theatre Center this Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Katherine Michelle Tanner will be putting on an unforgettable performance as she takes on the role of seven different characters who were all touched by the events.

CTC Executive Director Todd Olson directed the production in Oklahoma for the 20th anniversary of the tragic events and a local critic there stated, “This play is an ‘Our Town’ for today. I believe it should become required viewing for every high school in the nation.”

Even more amazing than putting on such an inspiring piece for the public, this one-time only show will be a “pay-what-you-can” show, meaning patrons can see the show for any amount of money they can afford.

“This profound play is something for the ages, and our objective is to make the play accessible to everyone in the community,” says Olson. Productions like this aren’t something you see every day, and with the pay-what-you-can price, there is no reason to miss out.