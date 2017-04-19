Reminiscing on Old Ties in the Festival Of New Plays

Life and love aren’t always easy, but they’re always worth it, and those are some of the concepts Rex Knowles’ play, Old Ties, deals with. Set in New York’s Upper West Side, Old Ties is centered on Hank, who, with the help of a few others, is trying to figure out how to deal with the death of his wife of 62 years and confront these incredibly complex issues.

Beginning this Friday, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre will be performing Old Ties, which is this year’s winner of their Biennial Festival of New Plays.

Knowles, the Executive Director of the Professional Actor Training Program at Chattanooga State, has also written Rosemary Leaves, The Night Reginald Filbert Called It Quits, winner of the 2006 festival, and The Nutcracker Christmas Carol. In addition to his career as a playwright, Knowles is also a producer, actor, and author, among other professions.

“The writing of this play was particularly emotional for me as I dealt with the difficulties that come with getting older—the loss of a spouse after sixty-two years of marriage, the loss of memory, the reality that ‘that time’ is near,” Knowles said.

Old Ties is both a comedy and a drama, and it deals with some of the most difficult issues we face in life, making Friday’s premiere a show you don’t want to miss.

Festival of New Plays: Old Ties

Friday, 8 p.m.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

(423) 267-8534

www.theatrecentre.com