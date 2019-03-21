Seeing Nature Through A Mirrorless Camera

Vinny Colucci is a photography veteran: he’s been peering into a viewfinder since 1979, though he started his professional work in 1995. His work primarily captures nature’s grandeur, with visually stunning images of vast landscapes and the wildlife breathing within them.

And this Thursday, Colucci will be in Chattanooga to offer insight into a key element of his photographic process: the mirrorless camera.

In his presentation, “Packing Light: A Wildlife & Nature Photographer’s Change to Mirrorless”, Colucci will demonstrate his rationale to move from a DSLR to a mirrorless camera, to guide others who are thinking of switching or are ambivalent about the advantages of doing so.

For those unaware of the differences between the two, a mirrorless camera lacks a reflex mirror—which would typically filter light through the optical viewfinder—so the camera utilizes a digital or electronic viewfinder instead.

Even if you’re not determining whether or not to make the transition, Colucci’s presentation will still allow a perspective into how an experienced photographer such as himself approaches capturing the natural world’s essence through a unique camera lens.

In collaboration with the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, Vinny Colucci will present “Packing Light: A Wildlife & Nature Photographer’s Change to Mirrorless” this Thursday at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Methodist Church. For more information, call (423) 344-5643, or email president@chattanoogaphoto.org.