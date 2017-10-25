Shakespeare’s most underrated play comes to UTC's Fine Arts Center

When it was written sometime between 1603 and 1604, Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” tackled some of civilizations most unspoken and complex issues; specifically what the government’s role in assigning legislation to sex, marriage, and personal identity meant for the individual. In retrospect, the underlying message of this particular comedy translates into contemporary society on almost every level, potentially becoming the most underrated play in the Shakespearean catalogue.

Taking place in Vienna, the play is widely known for tricking its audience into empathizing with any of its three lead roles. Because these three roles have completely contrasting ethical alignments, even an experienced playwright will question their own moral alignment by the conclusion.

From Wednesday to Friday, the UTC Fine Arts Center is bringing this widely renowned work of art back to life with five actors from The London Stage. Their unique and intentionally understaffed performance has become extremely popular internationally, coming back to UTC by popular demand following a previous performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” last year.

In the midst of current events, one should take a moment to absorb the complexity of history’s greatest playwright through a play that’s arguably still relevant. Or, just enjoy the professional acting talent of one of London’s most prestigious acting companies, founded by Sir Patrick Stewart.

Measure for Measure

Oct. 25-27, 7:30 p.m.

UTC Fine Arts Center

752 Vine St.

(423) 425-4269

www.utc.edu