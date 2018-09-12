Shelter (and art) from the storm at Southside Studio

What I find most appealing in modern art are current and original subjects. Something that’s real, tangible and holds greater social significance than a can of soup: that has always rocked my boat…in a good way.

This Saturday at Southside Studio Judith Mogul is doing just that. Her canvases are pieces of debris from Hurricane Maria. Attendees will see her work of a fragmented country, a territory of the United States, still struggling to put itself back together.

Having received grants from the Andy Warhol Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Rockefeller Foundation, Judith Mogul is truly a heavy hitter in the art world. And she hangs her brush and easel right here in Chattanooga.

Not only will viewers see the wreckage of Hurricane Maria transformed into beautiful works of art, they will also experience Latin American theater and a taste of Puerto Rican cuisine. Videos of the theater troupe, Agua, Sol y Sereno, will be shown.

Like Mogul’s works, ASYS holds a tinge of social commentary with strong influence from Bread and Puppets Theater. Food will be provided by Ovalle’s Catering.

The event lasts from 5 to 9 p.m. and is open to the public. For more information, go facebook.com/southsidestudiochatt