She’s Here Now: Jamie Jameson

This Friday artist Jamie Jameson has a new gallery show going on, and if you’re wondering what kind of art to expect at this show just know Jameson is amazing at everything.

The show at Frequency Arts will feature her prints, drawings, paintings, collages, and mixed media; this writer is hoping Jameson brings the awesome Loch Ness Monster stickers she makes, too.

Jameson’s art is titled “She’s Not There”, a very fitting name as many of her pieces feature the body of a girl (“Nancy”) with a collared A-line dress and varying different objects where the girl’s head should be—sometimes a tornado, a bouquet of flowers, or an incredibly large axe blade. There will surely be some pieces at the gallery show featuring Nancy.

If you are looking to admire some modern art showcasing skeletons who are having a tough time drinking coffee, girls with their heads somewhere else, and maybe a few dragons, then this is the gallery show for you.

The show will be at 6 p.m. this Friday at Frequency Arts, 516 Tremont St. near Aretha Frankensteins.