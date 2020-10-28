Southern Lit Alliance Announces New Creative Writing Workshop

Southern Lit Alliance is pleased to announce a new creative writing workshop offering entitled “Writing Your Life: Mining the Details.” Taught by UTC lecturer and author Kris Whorton, this is a creative writing workshop for adults, and will be held from November 24 to December 8.

Meetings will be held Tuesdays at 6:00 PM virtually on Zoom. Discover your unique voice as you write your own story. We'll work on elements of craft, share work, edit work, and share it again, learning how to hone in on one particular moment in your life.

Come ready to chase the ideas that spark your imagination, and put words on the page that surprise, amuse, move, and inspire you and others.

Participation fee is $20, and space is limited to 12-15 members.

For more information and to register for this 3-week workshop, please visit our website at www.southernlitalliance.org.

About Southern Lit Alliance

Southern Lit Alliance is a longstanding literary arts organization in Chattanooga, Tennessee, founded in 1952. Its mission is to deliver literary arts experiences that encourage people to read and write.

The organization engages audiences through innovative and interesting literary arts experiences and educational enrichment in local schools and underserved communities in Chattanooga.

Southern Lit Alliance is funded by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and Arts Build.

