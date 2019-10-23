Spooktacular Sculptures In The Sky

Go back in time to your childhood of flying kites when you visit the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park this Saturday. Sculpture Fields is partnering with River City Kites for the incredible Spooktacular Sculptures in the Sky.

The high-flying family fun begins at noon and will last until 6 o’clock. The skies at the 33-acre park will be filled with colossal, colorful kites all day—an experience that doesn’t come around often.

Some kites are so massive, spanning 20 feet, that they must be anchored to the ground. We wouldn’t want a kite catastrophe on Main Street. If you have never visited the Sculpture fields, be sure to take advantage of the opportunity to check out the nearly 50 monumental-scale sculptures.

This free event includes not only stunning kites, but music, activities, a costume parade (around 1 p.m.), local food trucks, and a beer garden, too. There is something for the whole family to enjoy. No matter your age, a sky filled with kites is sure to spark excitement within you.

Spooktacular Sculptures in the Sky is an out-of-the-box idea that puts a twist on classic Halloween events. In the midst of your Halloween plans, carve out some time for this spooky experience.