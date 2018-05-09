STOMP on down to the Tivoli Theater this weekend

You know an act is good if it’s performing at the Tivoli Theater. Well-known, unknown or up-and-coming, the Tivoli consistently pulls in worthwhile entertainment. So it was no surprise to hear that STOMP was going to take their place on the Tivoli stage.

If you haven’t heard, STOMP is one of the most electrifyingly explosive percussion shows you’ll ever have the opportunity to witness.

Made up of eight members, each insanely talented percussion performers, STOMP takes percussion outside of the norm, removing all “ordinary” percussive instruments and using non-conventional pieces like matchboxes, brooms, wooden poles, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, and the list goes on and on. If you can use an object to make a beat, chances are STOMP can blow your mind with it.

If you have had the pleasure of seeing them perform in the past, know that this show will feature some new surprises as they’ve updated sections of the show and have “two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.”

Come see what all the noise is about this Friday or Saturday, but we’ll warn you now, uncontrollable finger drumming is a known side effect of this infectious show.