Surviving tragedy with “Ordinary People” at The Historic Mars Theater

Since its accidental inception in 2011, Back Alley Productions has focused on offering its audiences with a unique theater experience that fosters discussion and growth. However, Back Alley Productions also prides itself in providing its cast with respect, constructive critique, and in-depth character analysis.

This Friday through July 15, audience members are invited to watch, enjoy, and critique the fruits of BAP’s level of dedication and hard work in its latest production, “Ordinary People.”

After the tragic loss of eldest son Buck, the Jarretts struggle to return to normalcy. However, the play dives deeper into each member of the Jarrett family to reveal that each one has his or her own unexposed struggle even a year after Buck’s death.

Director Chris Smith explains, “It’s an absorbing and authentic look at real people trying to survive a deeply painful event, using sometimes healthy and sometimes destructive means to do so.”

An introspective drama that tackles the issues of tragedy, mental health, and family dynamics, “Ordinary People” attempts to touch the emotions of each audience member in a cathartic and comforting way. Join the cast and crew of Back Alley Productions this Friday to observe and learn from the universal challenges that we all face.

"Ordinary People"

Opens Friday, 8 p.m.

The Historic Mars Theater

117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, GA

(706) 996-8350

www.bapshows.com