Symphony In Motion this Thursday and Friday at CCA

Project Motion, the student dance company of the Center for Creative Arts, will be performing in “Symphony in Motion” this Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. in the Center for Creative Arts auditorium.

“Symphony in Motion” is a dance and musical performance that will feature original choreography from Amanda Clark, Jessica Laliberte Bowman, and Laurel Zahrobsky. These featured choreographers have put together original performances in modern, ballet, and jazz styles of dance.

The musical part of the performance features talented musicians from the Cleveland Orchestra and Center for Creative Arts Vocal Music Department.

Tickets for the show are available at the door and are just $5. This is a great show for the entire family that will emphasize the beauty of a few different mediums of art cohesively in a singular performance.

The Center for Creative Arts is all about “illuminating dreams of passion, acceptance, creativity, and excellence,” and the “Symphony in Motion” highlights all of that. By reinforcing learning and fostering creativity in our youth, Center for Creative Arts has a mission of developing the artistic abilities and academics of their students.

“Symphony in Motion” will be a fun experience for all in attendance and could potentially inspire the next generation of Chattanooga artists.

Symphony In Motion

Thursday & Friday, 7 p.m.

Center for Creative Arts Auditorium

1301 Dallas Rd.

(423) 209-5929

www.centerforcreativearts.net