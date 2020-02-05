Taking On Family Dysfunction

“Take Five”, UTC’s beloved series is back and this semester is tackling the always relevant theme of family dysfunction. Spearheaded by Dr. Aaron Shaheen, “Take Five” is a series of presentations on five literary works, after which a panel of five current and former faculty members—whose specialties range everywhere from Shakespeare to modern medicine—answer questions and facilitate audience discussion.

Dr. Shaheen shares his enthusiasm for this event, “Take Five is a way to give back to the community, to show that learning takes place in all corridors of campus and for all people who call Chattanooga home.” And this communal atmosphere is exactly what is created.

This month’s event begins with a talk by Dr. Andrew McCarthy on Keith Gessen’s “A Terrible Country”. “I’m thrilled to speak on two of my great loves: hockey and literature,” McCarthy states.

Don’t have time to read the novel? No worries! A brief synopsis is given at the beginning of each talk so that you can follow along and take part in the discussion.

“Take Five” puts you in touch with other lifelong learners in the community and provides stimulating academic discussions within a comfortable, casual environment.

The series, which starts at 6 p.m. in the Chattanooga Room of UTC’s University Center, is free and open to everyone, and you’ll receive not only a time of thought-provoking conversation, but also a light dinner.