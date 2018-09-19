The 4th Hunter Invitational

Everyone loves art. It is the idea of feeling connected to something that someone else has created, and if you don’t love that feeling then you might as well not be human.

Over a year of planning has gone into the fourth iteration of the Hunter Museum for American Art’s Invitational showcase. Eight local artists from the surrounding Chattanooga area will be featured in this regional showcase.

The invitational exhibition series at the Hunter Museum for American Arts began in 2007 and has since proved as a rite of passage for many up-and-coming local artists from the regional area. One of the main focuses of the invitational revolves around how the local artwork in the Chattanooga area mirrors the national art scene.

For example, Amanda Brazier a Chattanooga local, mixes her own paints from pigments found in soils near her home. Artist Sisavanh Phouthavong, who is from Murfreesboro, highlights the problems surrounding immigration through her oil paintings.

All eight artists will be featured in the upcoming opening at the Hunter Museum for American Arts on Friday. However, there will be a soft opening for those who want to talk to the artists that starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday. This local showcase will highlight the talents of local artists and display how much Chattanooga’s art scene has to offer the world.