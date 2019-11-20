The Art Of Traditional Music

This Saturday, experience Four Shillings Short taking a trip back in time as they perform traditional music from all over the world.

According to their website, Four Shillings Short performs a mix of “traditional and original music from the Celtic Lands, Medieval and Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic collection of world instruments like hammered and mountain dulcimers, mandolins, renaissance woodwinds, north Indian sitar, recorders, tin whistles, banjo, guitar, charango, psaltery, ukulele, percussion, vocals & even a krumhorn.”

It also adds, “The husband/wife duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California make up Four Shillings Short and have been performing together since 1995. Aodh and Christy have toured in the U.S. and Ireland.

The duo are independent folk artists with 12 recordings and who perform around 150 concerts a year. Living as the troubadours of old, traveling from town to town, they are known for playing at music festivals, theaters, performing arts centers, folk and historic societies, libraries, museums and schools.”

They will be performing at The Woodshop in the historic St. Elmo district. Only fifty seats are available, so make sure to secure yours from The Woodshop Facebook event.