The Bard Comes To Covenant

If you had one chance to get revenge on someone that did wrong by you, would you take it?

Take a few seconds before you answer that question. Most of the time my first response would be yes, but when I think about it, things get more complex. Would I even feel better afterwards? What would it cost? Enter stage right, the magician Prospero.

Beginning this Thursday, the Department of Theatre at Covenant College will have its opening performance of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest. The story revolves around Prospero (Peter Upton) and his daughter Miranda (Elaine George).

After Prospero loses his title as the Duke of Milan, they are both left for dead on a deserted island. He must now use magic, in the form of conjuring a tempest, in order to seek out his revenge on those who betrayed him.

The Tempest is known for being the most musically oriented production ever written by Shakespeare. This particular production will have original music performed and written by John Reeder, with numerous vocalists and performances from violist Xaris Emmet.

William Shakespeare’s The Tempest will have its grand premiere on Thursday at 8 p.m. The show is located in the Sanderson Hall Auditorium at Covenant College and there will be additional showings on Friday and Saturday at the same time and place.

Ticket prices are 10 dollars for adults and 7 dollars for the kids. For more information on The Tempest, check out covenant.edu/theatre.