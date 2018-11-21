The Birds And The Bees(wax)

Encaustic painting, noun: a ridiculously cool way to paint with pigment injected beeswax that are heated and cooled to varying effects. It also has a lovely smell, but I don’t think it’s edible.

This Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. the River Gallery is hosting Judy Klich, an encaustic painter of natural landscapes, and the beauty of her art work is something to hunger for.

Her paintings have a collage of colors that are subdued yet vibrant. The natural world is often confined in geometrical shapes, and even when it’s not, her works looks like scenes from a dream. A view of a lake through hazy green trees, sporadic images of birds or flowers: they’re all organic in both subject matter and medium.

In her bio, Judy Klich states: “A reoccurring theme of ‘calm versus chaos’ is prominent in my work. Natural and organic textures combined with geometric elements in abstract landscapes tell emotional stories of places I have been or seen.”

To get a glimpse of these unique pieces go to judyklichart.com.

This event is free admission at the River Gallery, which is located at 400 East Second Street. For more information about this and upcoming art events go to river-gallery.com.