Painting the fabric of our lives

Objects in our lives often times describe who we are better than we can describe ourselves. A worn down pair of work boots can tell a detailed story of who we are better than we can put into words.

Gay M. Arthur, a Chattanooga local, realizes this concept and articulates through her paintings the importance of everyday objects in our lives. Arthur has used her artistic talent to show how everyday items influence Chattanooga residents in their day to day life through oil paintings.

“I believe that all structures have a story to tell,” Arthur says, which is clearly represented through her paintings. She tries to weave a portrait of ourselves in everyday things.

For example, this could be an worn down American flag, a clothesline with fresh laundry, or a deteriorating building. The items from our past often times represent our current state.

Gay M. Arthur’s opening, titled The Fabric of Our Lives, takes place at the In-Town Gallery on Friday, starting at 5 p.m. The show will last until 8 p.m. and will include Arthur’s works a long with thirty-four local Chattanooga artists.

To learn more about this event, visit intowngallery.com.