The Harold Frank Exhibition comes to Main Street

Beauty is supposedly in the eye of the beholder. That’s true for most things in life, art especially. Some people like realism, others surrealism, some abstract, and...you see where I’m going with this. One thing we can all agree on is that art is something to be cherished, savored and admired as few people can create something that makes you feel.

Abstract expressionist painter Harold Frank’s works are outstandingly emotive and personal, paintings that few could look at and forget. A collection of his paintings was discovered in Los Angeles in 2015 and we are now lucky enough to view them over Memorial Day Weekend.

Expect a wide range of abstract expressionist paintings as Frank’s work spans several categories: “bold, unrelenting interpretations of the classical female form; intriguing madonna-like portraits; energetic floral works; and evocative, pure abstracts.”

Frank’s backstory sounds like a film come to life as he was born in Poland, brought to the US through Ellis Island by his parents in 1921 where he grew up in the Jewish tenements of New York City.

After serving in World War II, Frank studied in Paris before returning to New York and relocating some years later to study at UCLA in Los Angeles with renowned American Painter Richard Diebenkorn, his friend and mentor whose portrait he painted.

Frank never married and had no children beyond his outstanding collection of paintings. This will be the first time these works will have been available since 2002. Don’t miss a once-in-a-lifetime painter’s life’s work.