The Hunter Museum Looks To The Future

The Hunter Museum of American Art looks to the future

By now, we all are familiar with the Hunter Museum and the incredible events, showcases and parties they put on for the community. The Hunter is special for a multitude of reasons, one being their never-ending vigilance to consistently produce new pieces to make us think, wonder, and aspire to be more than we thought possible.

That consistency blazes on as the Hunter recently announced their decision to commission their first major piece in years. A large scale installation is to be completed in early 2019 by New York-based sculptor Alyson Shotz and will hang in the glass-walled foyer of the museum’s west wing, overlooking the river.

After an extensive three-year process guided by the Hunter Museum curators and approved by the museum’s Board of Trustees, Shotz’ chance didn’t come easily, but as her work is so detailed and complicated, she’s used to thriving on difficulty.

Shotz builds her sculptures by combining tiny pieces of mirror, glass beads, acrylic lenses, thread and steel wire to come together into a large structure that captures and reflects light. “Spellbinding, changing with the daylight or as viewers interact with them, they often evoke natural phenomena, such as rain drops, ice and clouds,” making for a mind-bending work of art you’ll have to see in person.

It won’t be long before this captivating work has a home at the Hunter. Keep an eye on The Pulse for more information as we inch closer!