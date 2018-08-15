The photography of Kathryn Kolb

In this day and age of smartphones with incredibly high res cameras, many of us think we qualify as photographers when our greatest achievement is taking selfies and photos of our brunch.

Sure, that photo of your eggs benedict is nice, but truly understanding the dedication behind becoming an award winning fine art photographer goes beyond snapping pictures of a combination of breakfast and lunch.

Expand your photography knowledge at St. John’s Methodist Church this Thursday as fine art photographer Kathryn Kolb debuts a program of “Minimalistic and Artistic Photography.”

Originally a freelance photographer in journalism and editorial content, Kolb decided to pursue fine art imaging of ‘natural forms and landscapes’ in the mid-90s and has since been published in magazines such as Rolling Stone, Smithsonian, and Nature Conservancy.

Her works of black and white natural photography are breathtaking in greyscale and her color works combine light and blurred imagery in such a way it’s hard to distinguish if you’re looking at a photograph or a watercolor painting. Something all of us with or without an eye for photography will be delighted to learn more about.

While you can find her work in private and institutional collections across the globe, Kolb’s debut of her minimalistic works will find a special place right here in Chattanooga Thursday at seven.