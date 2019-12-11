The Power Of Determination

The Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga closes its 2019 season with the Broadway hit “Billy Elliot: The Musical”.

Based on the popular motion picture of the same name, audiences will be treated to a gem of musical theatre where we’ll see the power of determination and persistence triumph.

Billy, the son of a mining family struggles in lessons only to discover dance. While his father, brother and the rest of the miner’s union strike against mining companies, Billy seeks to find acceptance in his new passion.

Drawing inspiration from a trio of unlikely women (his dead mother, his senile grandmother and an acerbic ballet instructor), Billy’s journey mirrors the same determination of the union and through him, we are able to appreciate potential and embrace compromise in order to find a path to success.

The musical premieres Friday at Barking Legs Theater at 7:30 p.m. and runs through for two weekends, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee this Sunday.