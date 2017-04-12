The tough tale of "All My Sons"

All My Sons is a deeply realistic portrayal of the American family, which will be performed by the Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga (ETC). All My Sons is a play written by Arthur Miller, a playwright who is known for his portrayals of grief stricken American families.

This is a tough, but worthy play to tackle for ETC. All My Sons will be playing at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday and Friday, with the final two performances on Sunday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Set in 1947, the Keller family has to deal with the backlash of profiting on faulty engine parts during WWII. These faulty engine parts caused the death of 21 pilots, and in this play we will see how the family deals with this backlash and the many other situations that come their way. Can the mother Kate Keller keep her sanity? Will the missing Keller son be found?

All My Sons is a brilliantly written play, and will be an enjoyable experience to watch the performances by ETC to see how everything unfolds for the Keller Family.

The play will be directed by Gary Lee Posey, and the stage is being managed by Eric “Red” Wyatt. General admission tickets are $15, and student tickets are $10.

All My Sons

Thu-Fri, 7:30 p.m., Sun 2:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga

5705 Uptain Rd.

(423) 987-5141

ensembletheatreofchattanooga.com