To dream the impossible dream with the Man of La Mancha

The Man of La Mancha musical has a complicated history, and even a different name (I, Don Quixote), which can be traced back to a popular 1959 teleplay that was based on a 17th-century book, had no music, and of which no footage has ever been recovered.

Instead, many people now know the musical from its 1964 production that was actually an adaptation of this early teleplay, one that went on to win five Tony Awards and has likely become the most endured Broadway production in history.

The story revolves around a captured Spanish prisoner who must distract his fellow inmates through theatrical presentation while awaiting the immanent Spanish Inquisition. This, oddly enough, becomes a play within a play, one that is now critically acclaimed for its clever storytelling and sense of immersion.

From November 9th to the 18th, Covenant College Theatre Department will be presenting The Man of La Mancha, their first musical performance in quite some time. It is a welcome addition to the respected theatre department and will bring the famous musical experience of the original Dale Wasserman novel to the city of Chattanooga.

Man of La Mancha

November 9th through 18th

Covenant College

14049 Scenic Hwy.

(706) 820-1560

www.covenant.edu