Touring the city's art together this Saturday

No matter how long you’ve lived in Chattanooga, it seems there is always something new to discover. A new band, a new gallery, a new restaurant; with the creative juices this town has constantly flowing, it’s no wonder we’re surrounded by such amazing food, art, music and culture.

And just because you’ve lived here for X amount of years doesn’t mean you’ve seen, heard or experienced everything our city has to offer.

Which is what makes events like the Chattanooga Art Tour so cool. It allows people like myself, who’ve lived here for years, to experience more of the art our city has to offer. Whether it’s the magnificently vibrant murals in the MLK neighborhood or the public art installations that dot the waterfront, New South Tour Company’s Chattanooga Art Tour is sure to surprise and inspire.

Starting at the Hunter Art Museum’s lobby terrace, the tour will guide you from the heights of the Bluff View Art District down through the Southside. From public art installations and art galleries to private artist studios, this tour gives those of us lacking in Chattanooga’s unique visual arts something wonderful to discover.

Chattanooga Art Tour

Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

www.huntermuseum.org