Townsend Atelier Is Calling Your Name

Townsend Atelier has been a staple in the Chattanooga art scene since its doors opened in 2007. They have recently relocated to the newly renovated Arts Building downtown, which features around two thousand square feet of beautifully lit studio space.

Their move to the Arts Building has allowed Townsend Atelier to focus on workshops and classes, which are perfect for everyone regardless of experience level. The instructors are commonly local artists who are the best in their field and love what they do.

If this isn’t enough to spark your interest, Townsend Atelier has a retail store in their studio space featuring some of the best art products for beginners and experts alike. It’s the perfect place for you to stop by if you want to admire or learn more about any art form.

This Friday at 6 p.m. Townsend Atelier is hosting a Portrait Sculpture Demo with Maria Willison. If you’re inexperienced like me, this probably sounds relatively confusing to you, but it’s even more intriguing than you could imagine.

Maria Willison, a highly skilled local sculptor, will be creating a portrait in clay from start to finish while you watch. Surprisingly enough, this event is totally free.

If you’re in the mood to experience something new, make your way down to Townsend Atelier to watch Willison’s entire artistic process while enjoying light refreshments and the perfect studio vibe.