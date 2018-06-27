Trying out open mic storytelling with The Chattery

If you’re anything like me, standing in front of a crowd is scary. Add reading your own work, it can get pretty nerve-wracking. Are your palms clammy yet? Trust me, the more you stand up there, all eyes on you, the more comfortable you will get!

The Chattery is trying to help writers get past stage fright and have created an environment that will help people get their work out there and heard without it being so intimidating.

Being around other writers in the same boat is way less daunting. It’s always nice to get feedback from strangers too because they won’t be trying to spare your feelings too much. It’s very useful.

Open Mic Storytelling Night is all about sharing your first times. These can range anywhere from your first kiss, car, or love. The stories have to be five minutes or less and they need to be true and from the heart. Get creative with it!

If you’re looking to push yourself out of your comfort zone, get out to The Chattery on Thursday night at 5 p.m. For more information, you can call The Chattery at (423) 413-8978 or visit their website at thechattery.org.