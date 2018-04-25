Turning cars into works of art with the Art Car Weekend

Artburst, a city-wide explosion of color in April, ends this weekend as ART 120 presents the “Art Car Tailgate Party and Cruise-In.”

All month long we’ve enjoyed festivals, sculpture burnings, and an array of visuals artists. Now, you’re invited to hand select the best car crafted and decorated by local students. The winner will take home an apparently coveted award, the Golden Gnome and…$500.

The event will include a host of costumes, artists, face paintings, and “bubbles galore.” Yet, the real party begins at night, as every art car glows and the local artist’s exuberant attire shifts the night into “The Art Car Fashion Ball.” The evening will go on to feature music, food, and a whole new set of fun, interesting people.

Every costume and art car has been created by students with The Howard School Art Department and VWeLAb. Meanwhile, the other theatrical components, hair and makeup, are done by the wonderfully skilled members of The Howard School’s Cosmetology Department.

The tailgate starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. this Saturday just outside of Songbirds Guitar Museum on 35 Station St. Expect the evening ball to begin at 7 p.m. and shift in location to the Chattanooga Choo Choo Gardens.

For more information, visit art120.org or call (423) 708-2120.