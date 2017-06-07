Turning theatrical disaster into success

Everybody knows that making an audience laugh is the key to a good theatrical comedy performance, but the fun that happens when that humor becomes a little dark and twisty creates an entirely new dynamic that combines comedy along with awkwardness, uneasiness, and eeriness.

In its embrace of dark comedy, Back Alley Productions has partnered up with producers from Los Angeles in attempts to adapt the 2012 film It’s A Disaster to the stage. Which is a great accomplishment, according to Director Kaylee Smith.

“We’re one of the only theaters in the country to do [this], which makes us all very thrilled and excited,” Smith says.

Smith shares why this “wonderfully sarcastic, pop-culture-obsessed, and paranoia era” is relevant to today’s audience by “poking fun at the sometimes superficial, always phone-obsessed millennials.”

Following the lives of four couples who meet together for an annual, superficial brunch, the play also incorporates the excitement of an end-of-world comedy with a twinge of awkwardness and suspense.

Chattanoogans who are looking for a dark, great, funny, and awkward time should head over to Back Alley Productions for “It’s A Disaster,” a show that, despite its name, will most certainly be a success.

“It’s A Disaster”

Opens Friday, 8 p.m.

The Historic Mars Theater

117 N. Chattanooga St, LaFayette, GA

(706) 621-2870

bapshows.com