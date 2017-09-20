A visual interpretation of what divides us

“Walls”, an exhibit unlike any other, is being presented at the Jewish Cultural Center now through October 27th. The selected artwork in the exhibit represents various thoughts about physical, mental and spiritual walls. Each work is accompanied with a statement about the artist’s personal walls.

Ann Treadwell, curator of the exhibition and program director for the Jewish Federation explains how “Walls” came to be: “A year ago, I began thinking about the concept of walls stirred by the talk of a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, and the conversations in Israel about who is able to go to the Kotel (Western Wall in Israel).

“Non-physical walls between people seem to be reemerging and include the wall dividing White Extremists and African American communities, and Russia’s political moving us towards a Cold War.”

Ann wanted to give artists the opportunity to express their interpretation of these walls for others to viewers to reflect on, and is giving us the opportunity to try and better understand the walls that others may be dealing with that are different from our own.

The exhibit includes art works by nine local artists including Judith Mogul, Miki Boni, Tom Farnum, Anna Carll, Howard Kaplan Dana Shavin and Charlotte Smith.

A unique piece “The Wall of Criminal Justice” by deMichael of the H’Art Gallery is a series of four smaller pieces. Regionally and nationally known artists include Harriet Goren , Cindy Lutz Kornet, Flora Rosefskym and fiber artists Laurie Wohl and Rachel Kanter.

Walls

On exhibit through October 27th

Jewish Cultural Center

5461 North Terrace

(423) 493-0270

www.jewishchattanooga.com