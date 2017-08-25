Wayne White: Thrill After Thrill Extended At The Hunter

Thrill After Thrill: Thirty Years of Wayne White, now on view through December 31

The Hunter Museum is pleased to announce that the current exhibition Thrill After Thrill: Thirty Years of Wayne White is being extended through the end of this year due to its popularity and the unique opportunities afforded by Wayne’s deep ties to the community.

The exhibition, which has been on view since June 30, 2017, explores Wayne’s widely varied career in fine art and commercial set design and offers a behind the scenes look at his creation process and his early cartoons and sketches.

“The Wayne White exhibit has been incredibly well-received by our community,” noted Virginia Anne Sharber, executive director of the Hunter Museum. “It’s exciting to be able to share the artwork of native son Wayne White for a little longer and give community members a chance to experience all the facets of this wonderful exhibit.”

The extension of this family friendly exhibit will allow many schoolchildren to learn about a locally-born artist and see the changing nature of Wayne’s work through the course of thirty years of professional artistic practice. The exhibit features examples of art from Wayne’s earliest days as a budding artist and student to his set design and other work in Hollywood to more recent projects.

The Hunter’s Family Fun Day on Sunday, September 17 from 2 - 4pm, will allow kids of all ages to explore the magic of Thrill After Thrill with a variety of hands-on activities and performances inspired by the exhibit, including a teen zone with zine making, traditional Appalachian music and dance, word painting, and puppet making. Family Fun Day is sponsored by the Mark Hite Team, with refreshments courtesy of Publix.

Several additional exhibit-related programs and events are planned, including exhibit tours on select weekends, and a screening on Friday, November 24 at 11:30am of Beauty is Embarrassing, a 2012 documentary about the life and career of Wayne White. For the most up to date information, visit huntermuseum.org.