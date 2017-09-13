We’re definitely not in Kansas anymore, Toto

In October of 1974 an innovative urban spin on the classic children’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” opened in a Maryland theater. Since then, The Wiz has won seven Tony awards for its Broadway production and has been converted into a full-length feature film now considered a true cult classic.

It’s alteration of the original MGM movie serves as a cultural allegory that reimagines the familiar setting in a modern context, using the power of song to twist the original narrative and leave the audience gasping for more.

This Friday, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre will be opening their theatre season with The Wiz, which will see ten performances running through October 1st.

It’s an adaptation of the original Broadway production that features a talented multicultural cast under the guest direction of Shane Morrow. Maya Jaffar will be making her debut at the Theatre Center as Dorothy.

“When you are a teacher you are always pouring into your students and you tend to neglect ‘the performer’ in you,” says Neshawn Calloway, who plays both Auntie Em and Glinda. “Being a part of The Wiz has been a wonderful experience and I have a new respect for the artists that perform for a living. I do a lot of singing outside of school but being on stage as a singer and actor is something totally different.“

Performances are sure to satisfy, and tickets are limited on a first come basis. Reserve your seats today and experience the truly unique musical phenomenon 43 years in the making.

The Wiz

Sep. 15th – Oct. 1st

Chattanooga Theatre Center

400 River St.

(423) 267-8534

www.theatrecentre.com