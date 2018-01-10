We all live in a yellow submarine at the new Area 61 Gallery

It’s officially 2018, which means resolutions are in full swing, gym memberships are on the rise, and it’s a monumental occasion for all you Beatles fans. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the Beatles classic animated film, Yellow Submarine.

Ron Campbell, Yellow Submarine animator and director of the legendary ‘60s Saturday morning Beatles cartoon series, will be making a special appearance next Tuesday and Wednesday at the grand reopening of the Area 61 Gallery at their new location in the Clemons building on Chestnut Street.

Ron will be showcasing his original Beatles cartoon paintings that he has created specifically for this tour as well as creating Beatles pop art paintings at the exhibit, a true, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a master animator at work.

Beyond his Beatles work, Ron will also be featuring artwork from his impressive 50-year career in cartoons working on classics like Scooby Doo, Winnie the Pooh, The Jetsons, The Flintstones, The Smurfs, Rugrats and so many more. This event is free and all works will be available for purchase so you can take home a piece of history.

Now retired, Ron enjoys painting subjects based on the animated characters he brought to life on screen. His Cartoon Pop Art is shown in galleries worldwide, so expect to be blown away by bright, loud colors that will leave you feeling psychedelic…in a very good way.

Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell

Tuesday & Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Area 61 Gallery

730 Chestnut St.

(423) 648-9367

facebook.com/area61chattanooga