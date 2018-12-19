WEAVEing Into The Holidays

The holidays are fun, festive and full of family. A lot of family. And if yours lives out of town and wants to visit the beautiful Scenic City for your turn to host, you might find yourself feeling overwhelmed with all the merriment.

If you find yourself needing a breath of fresh air away from in-laws, an alcoholic uncle, or any of the like, something to get you out of the house could be just what Santa ordered. Thank WEAVE as they’ll be hosting their Fifth Christmas Spectacular this Thursday or Friday at 7 p.m.

Slip away from the chaos of nieces and nephews terrorizing your cat and into a conceptual dance event put on by one of Chattanooga’s most innovative dance companies.

Featuring classic Christmas renderings as well as a handful of selections everyone’s favorite (or least favorite if you don’t like Will Ferrell in yellow tights) Christmas movie Elf, this conceptual dance production will have you feeling merry and bright.

The event will be held at the UTC Fine Arts Center and tickets are available through a link on WEAVE’s Facebook page. Support an outstanding dance collective this holiday season with your presence and attention for what will surely be a festive feat of frivolity.