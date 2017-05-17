We’re off to see The Enchantress Of Oz this Saturday

There is nothing more exciting than seeing the major motion picture of your childhood turn into the classiest form of adult entertainment: burlesque. While an unusual thought, Garrell Woods, Chattanooga-based director and producer, took this notion and used it to create his soon-to-debut production “Burlesque: Enchantress of Oz.”

This story eliminates the Wizard of Oz, Dorothy, and even her beloved dog Toto, and it reintroduces the Emerald city through the eyes of Dorian Gale and the Enchantress of Oz while adding the art of striptease.

Though both striptease and burlesque include the sensual removal of clothing, burlesque is unique in that it attempts to combine theatrics, comedy, and music, much like the Vaudeville shows of the early 20th Century.

Burlesque, despite its being a longstanding and international art form, is often underappreciated, which is why Woods’ combination of a familiar plotline with sexy acting is ideal.

A show for the more mature audiences of Chattanooga, Woods’ production will be stripping its way down the yellow brick road and into our hearts. So click your heels, and join Woods and “The Figurines” dance troupe on Saturday night to be enchanted by a magic far better than that of Dorothy’s ruby shoes.

Burlesque: Enchantress Of Oz

Saturday, 5 p.m.

Barking Legs Theatre

1307 Dodds Ave.

(423) 624-5347

www.barkinglegs.org