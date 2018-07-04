Where sculpture and light meet

Have you ever wished that lizards were much bigger, and that they glowed in the dark? What about dragonflies? If this sounds like a dream and not a nightmare to you, perhaps you should check out the opening for Charlie Yowell’s “Light Play” at the InTown Gallery this Friday starting at 5 p.m.

Charlie Yowell creates sculptures that are meant to be delightful (pun intended), whimsical and fun. His pieces, crafted from stained glass or acrylic and wires, include Dogs and A Bonus Pig, and Solar Lizard Gecko Salamander.

Yowell employs solar power to give light to his creatures, and wind, vibrations, touch, and other forces of nature cause them to flutter, shimmy, shake, and move in ways that are sure to make people of all ages feel a little fluttery themselves.

Yowell made his first sculptures out of wire coat hangers, quickly switching to other materials to avoid rust. He now participates in art shows around the region, as well as in the Midwest from which he hails.

If Yowell’s lovely, award-winning sculptures aren’t quite enough to spark your fancy, the opening reception at InTown will also feature free food and beverages. Come out, play, and be delighted by “Light Play.”