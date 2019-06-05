Chattanooga WorkSpace Hosts Locals Only Night

The Chattanooga WorkSpace has been a staple in the area since it was redeveloped in 2012. It was originally a nursing home until Chris Thomas’ creative direction turned it into the spot everyone flocks to for local art.

The space is used by an array of artists to create their work somewhere outside their home and to collaborate with other artists in the area. WorkSpace features multiple floors and around 42 studios that are perfect for anyone, experienced or not, who has a desire to learn about and enjoy art.

Starting this Friday, Chattanooga WorkSpace is featuring a Juried Locals Only Gallery Show/Gallery Opening during their usual Bring on The Heat Open Studio Night. There will be 38 local artists featured and presented in the gallery and in addition to that there will be 20 WorkSpace artists with their studios open.

If you want to spend your night surrounded by extremely talented artists from the greater Chattanooga area while enjoying wine and refreshments, this is the perfect place for you. The Juried Locals Only Gallery show will begin this Friday at 5:30 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this chance to embrace a new experience. Make sure you bring your friends!