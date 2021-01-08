The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Joins With The Pulse In A New Partnership

The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is honored to announce the beginning of an alliance with The Pulse to present winners of the Guild’s writing contests. Each month, the Guild will select a piece of original writing to be featured here on our website.

"For years, The Pulse has encouraged and featured local writers and for a decade sponsored an annual Short Story Contest," said Gary Poole, Managing Editor of The Pulse. "This new partnership is a way to continue that support and showcase the great writers that call this area their home.

The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is a fellowship of writers, ranging from novice to expert, who enjoy interacting with, and learning from other writers. Their stated mission is to promote, encourage, and support writing and fostering a supportive, caring environment for writers in the community.

"Chattanooga is a place of amazing creativity and we hope this feature will celebrate and nurture more creative writing," said Mark J Anderson, Chattanooga Writers' Guild President. "We are a family of creative spirited people who love rubbing shoulders with other kindred spirits. We believe that writers write better in community with others."

"Chattanooga is a community where the spirit of innovation and creativity has brought it from ashes into an era of tremendous growth," Anderson added. "The Chattanooga Writers' Guild typifies that spirit, and we truly hope that our contributions of creative writing will benefit the readers of The Pulse"

To kick off the new partnership, The Pulse is proud to present "The Dance of the Leaves" by noted author and naturalist Ray Zimmerman. His piece was the winning entry in the Guild's December contest, centered on a theme of "closure".

To learn more about the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, please visit them online at chattanoogawritersguild.org

